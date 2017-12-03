StyleCaster
Share

19 Recipes That Can Help Prevent You From Getting Sick This Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Recipes That Can Help Prevent You From Getting Sick This Winter

by
Fall Superfoods
17 Start slideshow
Photo: With Salt and Wit

There are a lot of things that can lead to coming down with a winter bug—cold weather, stress, exhaustion, germs, or just plain bad luck. And, as we all know, being sick is the worst. There are some things you can do to arm yourself against winter viruses and up your odds of escaping this year’s flu season, including a flu shot, getting plenty of rest, washing the hell out of your hands, and—chief among them—eat well.

MORE: 10 Natural, Expert-Approved Ways to Beat the Flu

Food really is nature’s medicine (cheesy but true), so if you want to stay healthy in the coming months, nutrition should be a major priority. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of recipes featuring superfoods that can shore up your immune system, allowing it to dispense of any intruders rather than caving in to infections.

MORE: Feeling Uninspired in the Kitchen? Try These 20 Healthy Soups

From immunity-boosting, vitamin- and nutrient-packed greens like kale, broccoli, spinach, and brussels sprouts to sleeper superfoods like B-vitamin powerhouse cauliflower, antioxidant-filled pumpkin, and vitamin-C-rich beets, the 19 recipes ahead won’t just keep you healthy—they’re also delicious.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

With Salt and Wit

Lebanese Pumpkin Hummus
Lebanese Pumpkin Hummus

The Lazy Cat Kitchen

Broccoli Pesto Pasta
Broccoli Pesto Pasta

Fuss Free Cooking

Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale
Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale

Skinny Taste

Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry
Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry

Jessica Gavin

Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad
Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad

Joyful Healthy Eats

Turkey Kale and Rice Soup
Turkey Kale and Rice Soup

Yellow Bliss Road

Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans and Avocados
Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans and Avocados
Julia's Album

Heirloom Tomato and Beet Salad
Heirloom Tomato and Beet Salad

Foxes Love Lemons

Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes
Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes

Ambitious Kitchen

Roasted Beets with Balsamic Glaze
Roasted Beets with Balsamic Glaze

Back to Her Roots

Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Gal on a Mission

Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken Zucchini
Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken Zucchini

The Recipe Critic

Roasted Broccoli Quinoa Salad
Roasted Broccoli Quinoa Salad

Fooduzzi

One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Salmon with Brussels Sprouts
One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Salmon with Brussels Sprouts

Diethood

Honey Sesame Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Honey Sesame Roasted Brussels Sprouts

My Sequined Life

Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale
Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale

The First Mess

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Coolest Pink Beauty Products to 'Gram Immediately

The Coolest Pink Beauty Products to 'Gram Immediately
  • Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
  • Lebanese Pumpkin Hummus
  • Broccoli Pesto Pasta
  • Avocado Toast with Lemon and Kale
  • Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry
  • Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad
  • Turkey Kale and Rice Soup
  • Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans and Avocados
  • Heirloom Tomato and Beet Salad
  • Poblano Stuffed Peppers with Black Beans, Corn, and Sweet Potatoes
  • Roasted Beets with Balsamic Glaze
  • Roasted Red Pepper Soup
  • Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken Zucchini
  • Roasted Broccoli Quinoa Salad
  • One Sheet Pan Roasted Garlic Salmon with Brussels Sprouts
  • Honey Sesame Roasted Brussels Sprouts
  • Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share