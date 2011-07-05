IMITATION’s Resort 2012 Alt Film: When It Girls Attack

Actress-turned-fashion-designer Tara Subkoff’s IMITATION label screened their latest short film from the Resort 2012 collection last week at the Jane Hotel in New York. The film, which was directed by Tara herself, features a slew of It girls including Nicole Trunfio, Lissy Trullie, Becka Diamond, Sasha Owen-Longfellow, Erin Axtell and Ilirjana Alushaj. In the film, these Downtown darlings are dolled up in the line’s creamy satin dresses, glittery garments and fringey frocks, while partying it up at trendy eatery Tiny’s and the Bar Upstairs in TriBeCa.

In the alternate version, shot by Tara’s friend Tannaz Hazemi, a New York-based film director sees the original plot of “one girl trying to find her friends in the city to celebrate her birthday, but doesn’t find them until she stumbles into a suprise party” morph into a story of a girl walking into a bar to crash a party. Other girls start to act friendly towards her, but then turn on her by being quite catty and mean.

Let’s just say some of these girls seem to know how to put the “it” in “bitch.”

Watch the film below and let us know what you think by leaving a comment at the bottom of the page!