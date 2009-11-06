Iman Global Chic Collection Preview

Iconic supermodel Iman is just as beautiful now as she has ever been, with a seemingly perfect complexion and an aura that practically glows. Her newest collection of jewelry for her Global Chic Collection aims to give all women a little piece of that perfection.

The first thing Iman tells me upon our meeting in her New York City office is that accessories are the one thing she simply cannot live without. Whether it be jewelry, or handbags, Iman believes that accessories add a special something to any ensemble, and that all women should have access to that–whether in a PTA meeting or on the red carpet. This is why all of her pieces are priced below $100, something that even her husband, David Bowie finds incredible. After learning of his wife’s extremely low price points, Bowie asked her why anybody in their right mind would buy the real thing, says the supermodel. And while Bowie has a point, she told him not to get carried away with any ideas. After all, we women love a steal, but we also love our diamonds.

Iman’s holiday collection, which is available now exclusively on hsn.com (except for a few pieces which won’t be available until November 14), is inspired by her travels around the world. While some of the bangles are designed with art-deco inspired motifs, others like her swirl knock out crystal ring are influenced by her visits to India. The most important thing for Iman was to make sure that not only was the collection affordable, but that they weren’t cheap pieces that would break or fall apart easily. “If I won’t wear it, it won’t go in the collection,” she says.

Iman’s Global Chic Collection also includes some amazing luggage pieces, which are nothing like the typical over-sized and dull baggage you usually find in the aiport terminal. Because Iman hates checking her luggage (who doesn’t?), she’s created a chic collection of bags that are perfectly sized–small enough to eliminate getting hassled by flight attendants, while still able to hold everything you’ll need for your next getaway. The pieces, which come in hunter green, black, plum, and brown, are pretty much just like an oversized handbag, but with wheels for functionality.

Take a peek at some of the worldly creations from Iman’s Global Chic Collection below:

Glamour rope and crystal necklace, $69.95, at hsn.com.

These earrings can be taken from day to night by unhooking one hoop for daytime and adding the second for a more dramatic effect. Double hoop earrings, $15.74, at hsn.com.

Crystal hinged cuff bracelet, $49.95, at hsn.com.