Imaginarium Movie Trailer Featuring Ledger, Depp, Farrell, Law, and… Tom Waits

A new trailer for “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” has debuted today. The movie stars Heath Ledger, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, Jude Law and Tom Waits… took a sharp left on the hotness factor with that last addition. However, Tom Waits seems to be perfectly cast to play The Devil (aka Mr. Nick), in this movie.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus is the fantastical (if you couldn’t gather the genre by the fact that ‘imaginarium’ is used in the title) story of Dr. Parnassus and his traveling theater troupe. Parnassus makes a deal with the devil, trading immortality and youth in exchange for his eldest child… Someone did not think that plan through.

The trailer is a giant spasm of color and, “whoooaaaas!” The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus debuts October 16th but you can check out Ledger, Depp, Farrel, Law and sexy Devil Tom Waits below.