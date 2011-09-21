Images From Louis Vuitton’s Tribute To Marc Jacobs in Milan

Last month, we reported that Louis Vuitton would be debuting a newly renovated flagship store in Milan during the city’s fashion week in partnership with a beautiful exhibit of Marc Jacobs‘ designs from his fourteen years as artistic director at LV.

Today marks the first day of Milan Fashion Week, and we’ve got the gorgeous images from the Marc Jacobs themed display, curated by stylist and editorKatie Grand. The collection highlights the innovative and fresh looks Jacobs brought to Louis Vuitton with the brand’s iconic aesthetic.

Click through and let us know what you think of the final product!

Photos courtesy of WWD