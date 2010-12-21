StyleCaster
Share

Image Of The Day: Your Daily Inspiration

What's hot
StyleCaster

Image Of The Day: Your Daily Inspiration

Joseph
by

Paul, a data infrastructure engineering intern at Facebook, sampled ten million pairs of friends from the Facebook data warehouse to create this beautiful image capturing how Facebook users are connected all across the globe. Paul notes that, Not only were continents visible, certain international borders were apparent as well. What really struck me though, was knowing that the lines didnt represent coasts or rivers or political borders, but real human relationships.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share