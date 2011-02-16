I’m Kind of A Big Deal

Justin Timberlake was spotted out in London, escorted by the requisite gigantic bodyguard.

What calls for the influx of celebrities in London lately? We’ve already spotted Estelle, Michelle Williams, Sienna Miller, and Chace Crawford lingering around London-town. Wimbledon love or the Public Enemies premiere, perhaps? Whatever it is, it makes for a few good photographs.

Sure, Justin produces great music. Who doesn’t love rocking out to a familiar JT tune, or an even more familiar, yet-oh-so-distant N*SYNC jam? Don’t kid yourself! We just want to know one thing. Why the heavy protection, JT?

If Kate Moss can run around London solo, we’re sure you can too.