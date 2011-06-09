I’m Confused As To Why Overstock Has YSL and Chloé Bags

Some are 27% off, some only 11%, some it’s unclear as to if they’re sale prices at all. But, what’s really unclear is what luxury bags are doing on the discount retail site, Overstock it of the orgasm referencing commercials.

From YSL to Prada, Stella McCartney‘s signature chain link tote, and Chlo bags, you might think you stumbled onto Barneys’ e-commerce site, but you’d be wrong. Brands were slow starting into the world of online retail, and some still refuse to get in the game where handbags are concerned especially, namely Chanel and Louis Vuitton. That reticence can sometimes hurt the bottom line, but when it comes to maintaining brand identity, it may not be such a bad approach.

I’m all for aligning with reputable e-commerce sites in the vein of Net-a-Porter, ShopBop and luxury retailers like the aforementioned Barneys, but this just seems odd. The question remains, are these brands even aware they’re being represented?