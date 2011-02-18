I’ll Tumblr 4 Ya: PAPER Mag x Tumblr Party Snaps

This past Wednesday night, PAPER Magazine and Tumblr joined forces to celebrate the launch of Tumblr’s new Fall 2011 NYFW website. What better time to celebrate this special occasion than during NYFW? The PAPER mag crew was in attendance, including Mr. Mickey, Drew Elliot and Alexis Swerdloff. Behind the wheels of steel was DJ Mia Moretti, who was accompanied by a violinist for spurts of her set. There was even a moment where the two of them got into a very intense instrumental duet and the crowd sure loved it!

