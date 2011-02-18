StyleCaster
I’ll Tumblr 4 Ya: PAPER Mag x Tumblr Party Snaps

Susie G
by
This past Wednesday night, PAPER Magazine and Tumblr joined forces to celebrate the launch of Tumblr’s new Fall 2011 NYFW website. What better time to celebrate this special occasion than during NYFW? The PAPER mag crew was in attendance, including Mr. Mickey, Drew Elliot and Alexis Swerdloff. Behind the wheels of steel was DJ Mia Moretti, who was accompanied by a violinist for spurts of her set. There was even a moment where the two of them got into a very intense instrumental duet and the crowd sure loved it!

To see all the other interesting characters that made it out to the event, click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

Mr. Mickey, Rebecca, and Drew Elliot party it up at the Empire Hotel Rooftop

DJ Mia Moretti dueting with a violinist

Style Coalition in the house!

These kids were born on St. Marks Place

Katya Moorman from Style Defined

It's Ms. @hmusa! And guess who's she's wearing?!

Fiercest face of the night!

