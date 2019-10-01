IKEA’s New Pet Decor Collection Is Chicer Than You’d Ever Expect—and Super Affordable, Too

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but growing up, whenever we’d have company over, my mom would have us move all the pet beds and toys to another room. It made sense—the dog bed didn’t look particularly chic next to our furniture, and my parents wanted everything to look cohesive for our guests. With IKEA’s new LURVIG pet decor collection, though, you’re going to want to show off your dog and cat beds instead of hiding them. Yes, this collection of pet decor really is that good. Your pets are part of the family, so it only makes sense that their beds, blankets, food bowls and more fit in with your decor. We stan a cohesive living situation where our pets can roam free (and look really cute while sleeping).

The LURVIG pet decor collection is full of pet beds (for both dogs and cats), pillows, blankets, food bowls and more that are actually made to fit in with your existing home decor. IKEA worked with designers who love pets and actual trained veterinarians (!!!) to combine both form and function—creating the ultimate pet decor line. From beds that look like chic miniature couches to a cat house that doubles as a modern bedside table, there are so many products you’re going to want to put in your home ASAP. Wanting comfy spaces for your pets and also desiring an effortlessly chic living space don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Plus, the collection is actually super affordable (which is definitely helpful considering pets occasionally like to destroy furniture). Once again, IKEA proves to be the queen of home decor. Shop some of our favorite pieces from the collection below.

