IKEA’s Black Friday Sale Is a Must If You’re Looking to Revamp Your Home

Wondering if IKEA is having a Black Friday sale this year? Well, you’re in luck. The Swedish furniture and home decor retailer is, indeed, bringing back their post-Thanksgiving sale for yet another year—and we have all the deets on it. But before we get into that, let it be known that IKEA’s Black Friday 2019 deals are too good to pass up. So if you’re thinking about maybe skipping out on this one because the food coma’s got you or you’re more interested in scoring half-off slow cookers (which, fair), consider this: IKEA’S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ARE REALLY, REALLY GOOD, AND YOU MIGHT EXPERIENCE A LOT OF FOMO IF YOU DON’T PARTICIPATE. End scene.

I mean, if you’re moving or just looking to revamp your space, IKEA is always a must-shop stop for home furnishings that won’t absolutely wreck your bank account. They have everything, from couches to desks to plants to candles to even legit kitchen sinks and countertops to help you go all Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on your space. Heck, they even sell spatulas.

On top of that, IKEA has great furniture options that you could easily DIY to make your own custom, one-of-kind piece. (DIY IKEA furniture hacks are a great and glorious thing.) But also, IKEA’s furniture selection is pretty great as-is, for the DIY-adverse. There’s something for nearly any interior design style out there. Plus, a ton of fun lighting fixtures that you can trick out your home with. (Light up rainbow headboard, anyone?)

Last year’s IKEA Black Friday sale included pretty sizable savings on (but not limited to) items such as the Poang Armchai ($96, originally $129), the Kivik Ottoman with Storage ($175, originally $219), the Besta Storage Combination with Doors and Drawers ($220, originally $275), and the Rodtoppa Full or Queen Comforter Cooler ($45, originally $60).

This year, you can count on more furniture pieces to be on major markdown. Plus, you won’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving (aka the true Black Friday) to shop. IKEA is giving us the green light early this year by starting their Black Friday sale on, Nov. 27—a full day before Thanksgiving. Wild, I know. The sale will then run through Cyber Monday and end on Dec. 8. But don’t think that just because the sale will go on for a heckin’ long time that these sale items won’t sell out. With markdowns this good, ya just can’t chance it—so mark your calendars now and shop early.

Now, how do you shop IKEA’s Black Friday sale? First things first, make sure you sign up to be an IKEA Family member (if you’re not already). It’s super easy and free. And not only will an IKEA Family membership get you access to all the Black Friday deals they’ll have going on, you’ll also be eligible for countless special offers year ’round.

Here are the deals that’ll be happening at the IKEA Black Friday 2019 sale:

From Nov. 27-Dec. 8 —

IKEA Family members will get 20 percent off all day beds and a gasp-worthy 50 percent off Milleryr Table Lamps and Strandmon Wing Chairs (in the Nordvalla Red colorway, specifically.) Family members will also get to save up to $200 on select sleeper sofas—so for any new households that’ll be hosting guests this holiday season and are in need of some adequate sleep quarters (and, perhaps, also a new couch), this deal’s for you.

On Thanksgiving Day —

All online shoppers can get in on the Click and Collect service for free. For the uninitiated, that’s IKEA’s service that lets you buy online and then pick-up in store. We love any excuse to shop online vs. in-store, and this is a mighty fine one.

On Cyber Monday —

Online shoppers can get 50 percent off the Eneby Bluetooth speakers, plus $100 off a select Besta TV unit.

See Some of the Ikea Pieces That’ll Be on Sale Below!

Markerad Day Bed, $357 With 20 Percent Off

For IKEA Family members, day beds, like this one, will be 20 percent off, starting Nov. 27.

Strandmon Wing Chair in Nordvalla Red, $125 With 50 Percent Off

This classic wing chair will be 50 percent off for IKEA Family members, starting Nov. 27.

Milleryr Table Lamp with LED Bulb, $28

For IKEA Family Members, you can score this lamp for 50 percent off, starting Nov. 27.

Eneby Bluetooth Speaker, $45 With 50 Percent Off

Starting Cyber Monday, you can score this speaker for half off online. And yes, it’s mountable!

Besta TV Unit With Doors, $99 With $100 Off

This minimalist TV unit will be $100 off online, starting on Cyber Monday.