Ignori No More: North West Sat Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

We don’t know about you, but when we were 14 months old, our days looked something like this: mashed-up Cheerios, nap, Sesame Street, repeat. Clearly, that’s not the case for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s spawn, North West, who bagged a front-row seat at Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week. Granted, that “seat” was on mama Kim’s lap, but still.

Dressed in what looks like a leather skirt, Timberland boots, and a baby-sized Yeezus concert tee (way to assume she’s a fan, dude), North fit right in with the hordes of serious fashion folks in every way but one: She wasn’t manically texting or snapping photos of the show (that we know of.)

Obviously, KimYe thought their daughter was old enough to accompany them to Paris this season, or perhaps they wanted to avoid another round of “Ignori” headlines, which is what the pubic cleverly anointed the baby last season when Kim and Kanye jetted off to Fashion Week without her.

Check our a few snaps of le bebe below, and let us know what other shows you think Nori will be attending.