Iggy Azalea’s First ‘House of Style’ Episode Features Jeremy Scott

When MTV first revealed that Australian pop-meets-hip-hop star Iggy Azalea would be the new host of its rebooted “House of Style” franchise, she seemed like a pretty nice choice: she’s wildly popular on social media, can arguably claim “song of the summer” status with her hit “Fancy,” and has eye-popping style both onstage and off. Now that the first episode of “House of Style” is live on MTV, we can safely say that she’s fun to watch on camera—and she’s got a great eye for vintage.

In the new season’s premiere episode, Azalea takes cult designer Jeremy Scott—newly installed at Moschino—vintage shopping in his hometown of Los Angeles. The two unearth some real gems—from a mustard-colored Calvin Klein jumpsuit to a “Blonde Ambition”-inspired pinstripe number—though we have to say, the midriff-baring yellow dress that Azalea wore for the shopping trip itself (by Aussie brand BEC & BRIDGE) might be our favorite look of the episode.

Scott’s a great choice for the first episode—his brash, cheeky sense of style is a great fit with Azalea’s no-holds-barred approach to fashion—but we have to say, the episode itself seemed more “shopping” than “fashion.” In the past, “House of Style” has been centered very squarely on the industry—with fashion models like Karlie Kloss playing host—and having Azalea at the helm seems to be taking the program in a less industry-centric direction. (For example, Fashionista pointed out that Azalea doesn’t ask Scott a single question about his new gig at Moschino, which is an extraordinarily buzzy topic in the fashion world right now.)

Watch the first episode and tell us what you think: Do you like the new “House of Style”?