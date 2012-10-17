StyleCaster
Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea Scores House Of Holland Sunglasses Ad Campaign

Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea Scores House Of Holland Sunglasses Ad Campaign

Liz Doupnik
by
Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea Scores House Of Holland Sunglasses Ad Campaign
There are few ladies who can almost make us forget the fabulousness that is Azealia Banks, and the similarly-named Iggy Azalea may be the woman for the job. We’ve been waiting to see what’s on tap for the Australian rapper after scoring a deal with Wilhelmina models last summer, and it seems like she’s following in her fellow Azealia’s fashion footsteps.

Scoring an ad campaign for House of Holland sunglasses, the blonde hip-hop star — whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — shows off her fabulous personal style and penchant for vibrant colors with her signature unapologetic attitude. Henry Holland coins Azalea as “’The perfect ambassador for House of Holland eyewear,” according to Grazia UK. We couldn’t agree more.

Click through the gallery on to see images from the campaign.

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

Iggy Azalea in House of Holland's new sunglasses ad campaign.

Photo: House of Holland/

