See a Young Iggy Azalea’s Yearbook Photo (and Learn her Real Name!)

She definitely wasn’t as fancy, but she sure was cute: Before Iggy Azalea was one of the hottest rappers around, she was Amethyst Kelly, an average kid from Mullumbimby, New South Wales, Australia.

A former classmate shared a yearbook photo on Facebook Thursday (via the Daily Mail) that shows Iggy rocking a thick ponytail, a pink headband and a plain blue shirt—a far cry from the curve-hugging attire she favors now.

The photo dates back to 2002, which means Azalea would have been about 12-years-old at the time.

To celebrate this #ThrowbackThursday, here’s a clip of a clearly grown-up Iggy’s new super-sexy video “Booty” with Jennifer Lopez.