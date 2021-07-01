Iggy Azalea Says Britney Isn’t ‘Lying’ After She ‘Personally Witnessed’ Her Dad’s Alleged Abuse

Social media users can’t stop talking about Iggy Azalea’s reaction to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The rapper took to Twitter recently, claiming to have “personally witnessed” Britney’s father’s “abusive” treatment while working with the singer in 2015.

In her statement titled “#FreeBritney,” Azalea, 31, recalled the “bizarre” way Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears seemed to control his daughter’s every move prior to her performance at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying,” the “Fancy” rapper wrote in her statement, which she shared to Twitter on Wednesday, June 30. “I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”

In her statement, the rapper also claimed that Jamie, 68, waited just “moments before” she and Britney were set to take the stage at the BBMAs before he presented her with a non-disclosure agreement, noting that he “told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” Azalea continued. Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

Britney spoke publicly about her “abusive” conservatorship for the first time on June 23, telling a Los Angeles Superior Court judge that she wished to terminate the conservatorship. During her statement, Britney made the disturbing allegations that she has been medicated with lithium and forced to perform against her will. The “Toxic” singer also claimed that her team has prevented her from getting married to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or having more children, because her conservators will not allow her to remove her IUD.

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” Azalea suggested in her statement. Britney’s judge, however, has since denied the pop star’s request to have her father removed as her co-conservator. But like Azalea, social media users are continuing to rally behind the star and the #FreeBritney movement—and it’s unlikely that they will be stopping anytime soon.

