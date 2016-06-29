Iggy Azalea Allegedly Dumped Nick Young Because He Got Another Woman Pregnant

First Iggy Azalea (and the entire world) caught Nick Young cheating. Then she said she’d cut off his penis if he strayed again, but they stayed together for another three months. Last week, she called off the engagement, writing on Instagram, “Unfortunately although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him—it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to.” Now, new reports say that she had so much trouble trusting him again because he actually got his four-year-old son’s mom, Keonna Green, pregnant. Ah. That does change things a bit.

“Nick waited until Keonna was four months pregnant to tell Iggy the news,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. Though the publication is not always known for its accurate reporting, the source apparently said that Young told Azalea that “he was drunk and had a lapse in judgment.” Sounds about right: Getting drunk and accidentally impregnating your son’s mom while engaged to someone else definitely counts as a lapse in judgment.

“He said it was a one-night stand and will never happen again,” the source said. “But it’s too late. He is having another son!”

To make matters worse, Azalea was fine with Young’s relationship with Green, especially since they had a young son, Nick Jr., together. “Iggy was supportive of Nick’s friendship with Keonna,” the insider said. “He took advantage of Iggy’s trust.” Though Azalea tried to trust Young again after rumors of cheating surfaced, it’s pretty hard to wave off a pregnancy. “This is something she can’t ignore, and it ruined their future together,” the insider told the publication.

As to Young, it seems as though he’s a free agent, no longer with Azalea but not back together with Green either. As he so succinctly put it as news of his split with Azalea surfaced, he is “single.” Good to know. Ladies, any takers?