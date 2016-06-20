Iggy Azalea Calls Off Engagement to Nick Young After Cheating Rumors

Rather than resorting to such extreme measures as cutting off Nick Young’s penis if he were to cheat again, Iggy Azalea has decided to go the more sane route and just end their engagement altogether. She announced the news on Instagram, which is where you announce things like impending nuptials and the decision to call them off almost exactly one year later.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him—it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” she wrote. “I genuinely wish Nick the best.” Keeping it positive, she added, “It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned you’re entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.” Young kept things a bit more simple, tweeting out, “Single.” Classy!

Single — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 19, 2016

Back in March, a video surfaced of Young admitting to cheating on Azalea with a 19-year-old, and the shit hit the fan. Though she initially shrugged it off at the time, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “We’re good,” she also told the radio show “Orlando & the Freakshow” that she would not tolerate another transgression. “I already said one more video, just one more thing, and you will lose a quarter of your meat,” she said. “Like, you’ll have half a penis.”

Though she was quick to assure fans that the controversy only existed “on the internet” when she appeared on “Ellen,” she admitted on “The Bert Show” that relationships are tricky, and she didn’t have all the answers. “I’m still figuring it all out,” she said. “I think last year, the year that I had, has kind of taught me maybe it’s best to just wait until it’s like a little more past tense before you kind of speak about necessarily how you feel about something.”

If you can’t resist drama, the video that started the whole cheating debacle—and perhaps was the beginning of the end of Azalea and Young’s engagement—is below.