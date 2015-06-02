Iggy Azalea and Nick Young are Engaged! Watch the Proposal and See the (Massive) Ring

Iggy Azalea and her boyfriend, pro basketball player, Nick Young are engaged! Young (a.k.a. Swaggy P) proposed at his 30th birthday party on Monday night, getting down on one knee and presenting the “Fancy” singer with a pretty massive yellow diamond engagement ring.

No surprise that the proposal was captured—and subsequently shared online–by the couple’s friends who were also at the birthday celebration.

Swaggy P celebrated his birthday tonight by popping the question to his girlfriend Iggy! pic.twitter.com/mF3W5eRau2 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 2, 2015

“Will you marry me?” Young asked, flashing the sparkly ring (which is reportedly worth a whopping $500,000) to Azalea, who responded with an enthusiastic, “yes” before reaching into the jewelry box.

The 8.15 carat ring is a custom creation, designed by Young alongside Jason of Beverly Hills. “Nick was very involved in designing the ring. We wanted it to be both a ring of Iggy’s dreams and a ring that fit her personal style,” Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills told Us Weekly.

Congratulations to the happy couple, we can’t wait to see how this wedding unfolds.