Check Out Iggy Azalea in the World’s First Shoppable Music Video

You may know Iggy Azalea as the whiplashing ponytailed blonde that’s been feuding on Twitter with hip-hop’s other stylish and similarly named newcomer Azealia Banks, but you’re about to know her for something else– she’s starring in the world’s first shoppable music video, which just launched today.

The music video for “I Think She Ready,” also featuring FKI and Diplo, will appear exclusively on SSENSE, the Canadian online luxury apparel and accessories site. Iggy, FKI and Diplo will be rocking looks styled by SSENSE. This is where the shoppability of the video kicks in.

If you’re into Iggy’s top or Diplo’s shoes, you can buy them with just a few clicks of your mouse. When a SSENSE “hotspot” appears on screen, you’ll be able to click to view all of the products in that particular look along with direct links to purchasing info on ssense.com. I think it’s officially safe to say we’re all living like the Jetsons.

And don’t expect one-note looks in this one-of-a-kind music video. The styles in “I Think She Ready” will blend hip-hop street culture with some of the hottest trends for spring and summer from designers that include Phillip Lim, Christopher Kane, Givenchy and Preen.

We already love it when music and fashion overlap, but throw shopping into the mix and there’s an entirely new reason to get excited.

[Photo via Billboard]