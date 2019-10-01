Iggy Azalea Is Shading Lizzo & We Can’t Look Away

Our girl Lizzo is thriving with her hit single, “Truth Hurts,” leading the Billboard Hot 100 Charts for its fifth week in a row—but it looks like some people just can’t be happy about that. These Iggy Azalea & Lizzo feud details have sent me eye-rolling so far back that I didn’t think it could get any worse, but alas, pettiness stops for no one. Especially not for Iggy.

You see, Iggy Azalea is feeling bitter over Lizzo’s latest pleas on Twitter for fans to keep streaming “Truth Hurts.” There’s no shame in a little self promotion, right? Well, apparently, yes—but only if it has to do with breaking Iggy Azalea’s Billboard Hot 100 record for 2014’s “Fancy,” the longest charting number-one song by a female rapper. Yesterday, Lizzo revealed to fans that she’s only two weeks away from breaking the record: “YALL… IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS… TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME….. RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY’ CAN WE DO IT?!” she tweeted.

Iggy Azalea did not enjoy this idea, especially after reading Lizzo’s follow-up tweet: “Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx [Charli XCX] is genius on it (STREAM CHARLI- HER NEW ALBUM NOW),” she wrote. What Lizzo failed to do is mention Iggy Azalea, which some are taking to mean as some shade on Lizzo’s end.

It looks like Iggy Azalea took it the harsh way, and in a since-deleted tweet, wrote: “I could have SWORN I was the one rapping that song but okay…” And honestly, fair! Iggy tweeted at a fan who observed that “the girls are fighting,” with a shrug. “Lmao, nah….” she wrote. “Listen, I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies. I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me.”

In another tweet, Azalea explained that she was just hopping on the shade bandwagon. “I logged on & saw everyone trying to make a legit negative me vs. Lizzo beef just cuz she shouted out her friend who is on that song,” she wrote. “All I did was try to turn the internets paranoia and drama into a laugh and a bit of harmless fun. That’s it. Can you blame me?” Honestly, no. But her next move might have sent the trolling too far.

“Stream señorita for clear skin,” Azalea tweeted in an effort to get Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ single back to number one, which would unseat Lizzo’s reign on the charts. There’s more, unfortunately. In a last ditch effort, she even changed her Twitter handle to “IGGY AZALEA stream señorita.” Ok…sure, “it’s not serious,” Iggy.