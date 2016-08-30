Iggy Azalea and French Montana Are Dating and on Vacation in Mexico

Iggy Azalea and French Montana went to Mexico with friends this week, but appear to be much more than that. In fact, the two were spotted looking very together in Cabo San Lucas, and now People is reporting they are dating, although it’s nothing serious yet.

“Iggy and French are just hanging out and having fun for now,” a source tells People. “It’s not a serious relationship.”

Both posted photos on Instagram of them together in Mexico, so they’re clearly not hiding it. This all comes two months after Iggy’s messy breakup with Nick Young who not only cheated on Iggy with his ex but got his ex pregnant. At least, any new relationship has to got to be a step forward from that, right?