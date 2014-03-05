Brilliant: Iggy Azalea Remakes ‘Clueless’ in New Video

Iggy Azalea just released the music video for her song “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, and it is basically a condensed version of everybody’s favorite nineties movie, “Clueless.”

Australian rapper Iggy plays Cher Horowitz, nailing every detail of her queen-bee vibe, right down to the yellow plaid skirt-suit. Of course, this is a modern, updated version of the classic—instead of the original Cher’s amazing rotating closet, Iggy has a closet app on her iPad.

Elsewhere in the music video, a Dionne lookalike wears a furry hat, Brit pop darling Charli XCX vamps a la Brittany Murphy’s Tai, and a line-up of teen queens dance in sporty, black-and-white outfits on a tennis court.

The real magic is in the attention to detail. We love how committed this homage is. We see Iggy perfecting Cher’s classroom debate hair-flip, a Murray stand-in screaming with a mouth full of braces, and “She’s a full-on Monet” Amber holding her hands up in a big, “whatever” sign.

Here’s the music video:

And, if you want to compare and contrast, here’s the actual trailer for “Clueless:”