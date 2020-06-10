Iggy Azalea Just Revealed She Has a Son & His Dad Is Also a Rapper

Looks like the “random tea pages” had a clue about Iggy Azalea’s baby’s dad Playboi Carti after all. Months after starting a lowkey relationship with the “Magnolia” rapper, 23, Iggy, 30, took to Instagram on June 10 to reveal that she’s a mom. “I have a son,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Iggy shared. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

While the cat’s out of the bag now, Iggy and Playboi Carti—whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter—kept the secret for months before this announcement. Fans speculated that the couple was expecting a baby together back in Dec. 2019, but they didn’t confirm anything at the time. Instead, Iggy shut down followers who commented about her body and suspected weight gain.

“Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies. The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy,” she commented on Instagram in January. “I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body.”

The photo in question shows the “Fancy” rapper in a high-cut red bikini. “WISH U WERE HERE,” Iggy captioned the post.

By April 2020, the Aussie star was still denying the rumors. “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” she tweeted, seemingly in reference to fans’ comments.

While now we know the pregnancy rumors were true, Playboi has yet to confirm or deny that he’s the father of Iggy’s son. Yet all signs point to that possibility. The couple met in 2018 and had fans convinced they were engaged by July 2019, when Iggy posted a photo on social media wearing a ring on her left hand. While it’s unclear if the couple are actually engaged, Playboi has admitted that she’s the only woman for him.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he told The Fader in December. “I support everything she does.”