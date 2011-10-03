If You Give Up The Man Should You Give Back The Ring?

While none of us were surprised when the ill-fated wedding ofHugh Hefner andCrystal Harris ended in an abrupt cancellation, we were a bit disappointed by the behavior that followed. And surprisingly it wasn’tHef that we were taken-aback by.

Following the harsh public dumping, Harris went on a tour of insensitivity. The former Playboy model confessedher lack of feelings from the start all the while plugging her album release and even went so far as to reveal intimate details of their relationship onHoward Stern saying, “I just like, walked away. I’m not turned on by Hef, sorry.”

So it comes as no shock asMSN reports Crystal Harris reportedly will auction off her3.39 carat circular-cut diamondat Christie’s next month, and could grab somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.

Crystal claims she is resorting to auction because she”couldn’t bear to look at the ring anymore because it brought back bad memories.” Translation: after being kicked out of the mansion and having her credit cards confiscated, she is in desperate need of funds until she finds another sugar daddy.

But what is the proper protocol when your plans for marriage go kaputz? Check out our StyleCaster rules and let us know what you think.

1. Never auction anything off unless there was a major dalliance, exampleElin Nordegren reportedly auctioned off 2.5 million worth of jewelry Tiger Woods gave her — go girl, we say!

2. Keep the ring IF he broke off the engagement. Just like the stocks, he should have thought about the financial risk involved and thus incur the cost of the bauble-collateral-damage that is your heartbreak.

3. If you walk you give up the ring. No man, no ring. It’s only fair.