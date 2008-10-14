If You Build a Nest, They Will Come

This Thursday, Kate Spade and Nest team up for some do-gooding. Kate Spade, the perennial pleaser of handbags, pretty flats, stationery and other finer things in life is generously offering 20% of the proceeds of each sale to Nest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of women in developing countries.

The mission of Nest is to support women artists and artisans in the developing world by helping them create sustainable entrepreneurial businesses.

By providing micro-credit loans to the women, Nest is one of a new crop of companies that are funding the purchase of supplies and materials necessary to start and maintain sustainable businesses, in the hopes of improving the lives and livelihoods of the recipients.

Nest raises the funds by selling an exclusive line of clothing, accessories and merchandise for the home produced by a group of artists and designers. In addition to the exclusives created by these designers, the recipients contribute their goods to the Nest line as well.

Feel good about shopping!

Thursday, October 16, 2008, 6-8pm, 454 Broome street, NYC

