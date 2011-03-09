If You Believe Everything Twitter Says…Tisci IN at Dior

I’m trying my hardest to exercise some legitimate journalistic prowess to confirm that Ricardo Tisci is, in fact, confirmed as the new Creative Director of Christian Dior replacing John Galliano but thus far, we’re apparently going via the world’s most important source of all things news, Twitter.

I’m ignoring most tweets, but at the end of the day, Derek Blasberg usually has the inside track, and though he’s Tweeting from a Katy Perry concert, I’m not going to let that undermine his authority.

Verbatim, the writer’s tweet reads:

RT @derekblasberg I was just told backstage at the @KatyPerry concert (of all places!) that Riccardo Tisci is CONFIRMED at Dior. I leave #PFW for a second…

So it seems, for now, that Givenchy is without a designer, regardless of a critically acclaimed Fall 2011 show, and detractors saying he is a bit too gothic for all that Dior drama. Talent is talent, and if mumblings at a Katy Perry concert are to be believed, Galliano has a replacement.

I’m left with two questions:

1. Who will replace Tisci at Givenchy?

2. More importantly, who the hell was backstage with all this crazy knowledge, just waiting for Derek Blasberg to tweet it?