If Tisci is Confirming He’s Set at Dior, Why Move To NYC?

Ricardo Tisci is looking for a new abode in NYC, downtown, bien sur, according to Fashionista. Dibs on the first shoot of his apartment!

That’s cool, whatevs, every cool rich kid needs an NYC pied—terre. But, if he’s actually looking for a “home, home” in NYC, why would he be telling his “friends” that he’s secured for the Christian Dior spot.

Wouldn’t the logical plan be to keep shop in Paris, where the house team has continued working anyway? Either way, these rumors are persisting, and much like before Brad officially left Jen, they’re probably true. Is Dior the new Angelina?