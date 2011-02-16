If They’re Not At Da Silvano, They’re At Waverly Inn

The Waverly Inn quickly became one of the most exclusive go-to places in downtown NYC after its opening in 2005. If you’ve eaten at the Waverly Inn, you’ve made it on New York’s fashion-gone-hipster scene. The fact that they don’t answer phone calls and that table reservations are nearly impossible to land doesn’t hurt their cause. It’s no surprise that celebrities love the very quaint neighborhood, delicious food, and exclusive nature that the restaurant offers.

Tyra Banks was spotted last night leaving the Inn. The fierce talk show host and America’s Next Top Model super judge dressed modestly in a kimono inspired empire waist dress and some beige and black sling backs. It’s been a while since we’ve last seen Tyra without layers of makeup brushed across her face. What do you think, does the au naturale look work for her?

In the meantime, be sure to check out Waverly Inn’s newest uptown location, Monkey Bar at 60 East 54th Street. We hear it’s even more exclusive than the Inn.