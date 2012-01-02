If Russell Brand Is Aldous Snow Is Katy Perry Jackie Q?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, it was announced on Friday that Russell Brand filed for divorce from superstar wife Katy Perry. After spending Christmas apart, rumors began to fly that their incredibly brief marriage was crumbling so a quick confirmation was inevitable. While it’s no surprise, I didn’t want to believe it.

At first, sources claimed that Katy would be blindsided by Russell’s filing, but then it was stated that she begged him to do it, so she could avoid offending her religious parents. Either way, she doesn’t seem too glum about the situation, as Page Six reports that she was partying up a storm at Soho House in West Hollywood on New Year’s Eve.

One of Brand’s most famous roles, arguably the one that brought him to American soil, is Aldous Snow, the rock star he portrayed in both Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. In Get Him to the Greek, Aldous has lived a few years dwelling in (sober) domestic bliss with girlfriend Jackie Q, until she announces their split — commenting on how boring their life together was.

This sets Aldous over the deep end, and he turns back to the bottle, while Jackie moves on very publicly with Metallica drummerLars Ulrich. Now, I’m not suggesting that this divorce will break Brand’s sobriety, but while Perry was partying, Brand was paparazzi’d in London looking rather bleak.

Just like Jackie Q, Perry is a little younger than Brand and a pop star queen, so I’m not surprised she had difficulty settling down. Additionally, it’s no secret that Perry (often with BFF Rihanna) likes to hit the clubs when she has some downtime. Perhaps her partying and ridiculous work schedule pushed Russell away?

All I can pray is that this doesn’t send Brand off the deep end, but I can only imagine it’s going to ignite a firestorm of wild Katy Perry behavior. (Seriously, I won’t be surprised when I see her knee-deep in tequila in the back of Trousdale — I just hope she’s not leaving the club with Lars Ulrich.) Anyway, if Perry keeps up the Jackie Q mold, check out a video that she’s likely to produce. It’s severely NSFW but totally cheeky (pun intended).