If Lindsay Lohan’s Shopping Bags Could Talk

Self tanning mogul Lindsay Lohan had so much fun in Paris last month with little sister Ali that she’s already returned to the European city. Yesterday the actress put on her Alexander Wang Denim Leather Motorcycle Jacket and some leggings and hit up the shops with a teeny tiny vest wearing friend. From the photo of that poor assistant carrying all those shopping bags (see below) it looks like Linds did some serious damage at the Chloe boutique. I wonder if there is even any merchandise left in the store? Later that day, Lindsay hopped on the Eurostar train and headed off to London where I’m sure much more shopping will ensue.