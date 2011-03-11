If Galliano’s Own Accuser Thinks He’s No Racist, Then What?

Not to get all Deepak Chopra on you on a Friday, but there’s a fine line between forgiving a wrong and backpedaling. Philipe Virgitti, the man, who, along with his girlfriend Geraldine Bloch, accused Galliano of anti-Semitic comments, is looking a bit wishy-washy, if you will.

Vogue UK reports Virgitti explained to the Times, “For me it was a simple bar dispute. We were having a beer when he sat beside us. He got aggressive, turned to my friend and said ‘Your voice is annoying me, you’re speaking too loudly’.” So, if it was a simple not violent bar brawl, why all the fuss?

Well, it seems that unfortunate anti-Semitic stuff isn’t off the table. The interviewer asked if anti-Semitic comments were even uttered, to which the man answered, “Yes, although I’m not convinced now that he really meant them. I don’t think he is racist or anti-Semitic. I just think he’s very ill.”

Virgitti continued, “John Galliano does not deserve this, I would like Mr. Galliano to benefit from this unhappy story by drinking a little less and getting back to making the dresses and shows that he did so well.”

WWD also reports that after meeting with John Galliano on February 28 at a police station, Virgitti initially dropped his charge, only to reinstate it the next morning.

I think it’s hard not to determine if this Virgitti is just looking for a little fame himself. Now he’s the big Galliano supporter? Now he wants him back designing dresses? I’m sure he could have kept the whole affair a bit quieter if he was really interested in not tarnishing Galliano’s name. I’m not saying staying mum would have been right, but if you’re going to make a spectacle of something, at least stand behind it.

Photo: Getty Images