Now that the longest, coldest winter ever is finally coming to an end, we can all agree that it’s high time to shed some layers and soak up the sun.

MORE: Heidi Klum’s Top 4 Workout Tips

Whether you’ve been hitting the gym all winter long or binging on Netflix and comfort food, it’s time to face the jarring realization that bikini season is on the horizon. In case you need a bit of a push, we’ve rounded up 30 bathing beauties who look flawless and admirably confident in their bikinis.

MORE: 20 Iconic Onscreen Fashion Moments

From the original bikini girl Brigitte Bardot to Bond girls Halle Berry and Ursula Andress, check out the 30 most iconic swimsuit moments of all time.