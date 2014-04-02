Now that the longest, coldest winter ever is finally coming to an end, we can all agree that it’s high time to shed some layers and soak up the sun.
Whether you’ve been hitting the gym all winter long or binging on Netflix and comfort food, it’s time to face the jarring realization that bikini season is on the horizon. In case you need a bit of a push, we’ve rounded up 30 bathing beauties who look flawless and admirably confident in their bikinis.
From the original bikini girl Brigitte Bardot to Bond girls Halle Berry and Ursula Andress, check out the 30 most iconic swimsuit moments of all time.
Deborah Kerr in "From Here to Eternity" (1953)
Brigitte Bardot in "And God Created Woman" (1956)
Elizabeth Taylor in “Suddenly, Last Summer” (1959)
Sandra Dee in “Gidget” (1959)
Joan Blackman in “Blue Hawaii” (1961)
Sue Lyon in “Lolita” (1962)
Ursula Andress in “Dr. No” (1962)
Annette Funicello in "Beach Party" (1963)
Raquel Welch in “One Million Years B.C.” (1966)
Pam Grier in "Coffy" (1973)
Farrah Fawcett, Swimsuit Poster (1976)
Brooke Shields in “Blue Lagoon” (1980)
Phoebe Cates in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982)
Carrie Fisher in “Return of the Jedi” (1983)
Pamela Anderson in “Baywatch” (1992 to 1997)
Nicollette Sheridan in "A Sure Thing" (1985)
Salma Hayek in “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996)
Bridget Fonda in "Jackie Brown" (1997)
Ali Larter in “Varsity Blues” (1999)
Elizabeth Hurley in “Bedazzled” (2000)
Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)
Halle Berry in "Die Another Day" (2002)
Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake in “Blue Crush” (2002)
Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)
Jessica Simpson in "Dukes of Hazzard" (2005)
Jessica Alba in “Into The Blue” (2005)
Keira Knightley in “Atonement” (2007)
Brooklyn Decker, Just Go With It (2011)
The cast of "Spring Breakers" (2012)