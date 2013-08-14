See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Nothing tops the sexy allure of the iconic sex symbols from way back when. There will always be tons of celebrities, but these are the select few who stood the test of time and will always be considered beautiful.
And, until now, we’ve only had black and white photos of these historical sex symbols—but black and white just doesn’t do them justice, does it? So some artists on Reddit took these iconic photos and colorized them for us, bringing to life 12 iconic sex symbols from the past. Check it out!
Marilyn Monroe
colorized by malakon
James Dean
colorized by zuzahin
Audrey Hepburn
colorized by zuzahin
Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, and Marilyn Monroe
colorized by malakon
Rita Hayworth
colorized by malakon
Marlon Brando
colorized by Edvos
Elizabeth Taylor
colorized by malakon
Clint Eastwood
colorized by malakon
Misty Ayers
colorized by BenAfleckIsAnOkActor
Clint Eastwood (again)
colorized by Edvos
Mary Pickford
colorized by klassixx
