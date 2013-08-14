StyleCaster
See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

colorized history marylin monroe2 See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Marilyn Monroe
colorized by malakon

Nothing tops the sexy allure of the iconic sex symbols from way back when. There will always be tons of celebrities, but these are the select few who stood the test of time and will always be considered beautiful.

And, until now, we’ve only had black and white photos of these historical sex symbols—but black and white just doesn’t do them justice, does it? So some artists on Reddit took these iconic photos and colorized them for us, bringing  to life 12 iconic sex symbols from the past. Check it out!

colorized history marylin monroe See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Marilyn Monroe
colorized by malakon

colorized history james dean See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

James Dean
colorized by zuzahin

colorized history audrey hepburn See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Audrey Hepburn
colorized by zuzahin

colorized history See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, and Marilyn Monroe
colorized by malakon

Colorized-History-Rita-Hayworth2

Rita Hayworth
colorized by malakon

colorized-history-Marlon-Brando

Marlon Brando
colorized by Edvos

colorized history elizabeth taylor See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Elizabeth Taylor
colorized by malakon

colorized history clint eastwood See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color PhotosClint Eastwood
colorized by malakon

Colorized-History-Misty-Ayers

Misty Ayers
colorized by BenAfleckIsAnOkActor

colorized history clint eastwood2 See What 12 Iconic Sex Symbols Look Like in Color Photos

Clint Eastwood (again)
colorized by Edvos

Colorized-History-Mary-Pickford

Mary Pickford
colorized by klassixx

