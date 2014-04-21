50 Movies Every Fashion Lover Should Watch

If you’re anything like us, you probably remember the first time you watched “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Specifically, you remember that you spent the whole movie swooning over Audrey Hepburn wearing amazing hats and dresses and hairstyles, and kind of didn’t pay attention to the plot at all. (Though it’s actually a really great, funny movie, and definitely worth a rewatch for the story alone.)

In any event, this is the iconic movie for amazing fashion, starting with Hubert de Givenchy’s amazing black sheath dress that has been immortalized as the original LBD, and ending with the black cigarette pants and cropped camel pullover that look as modern now as they did in 1961. That being said, “Tiffany’s” is just one fan-favorite among many amazingly chic movies that get our sartorial wheels spinning.

In honor of “Dior and I” premiering this week at the Tribeca Film Festival, here are 50 films on our must-watch list.