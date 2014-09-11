13 Iconic Denim Moments That Went Down in Pop Culture History

When it comes to fashion, nothing defines Americans better than denim. In fact, we’d bet that no other material can single-handedly conjure up visions of America and its storied subcultures better than denim: Greasers, cowboys, hippies, rappers, rockers—they all put their own unique stamp on the same staple. And today, we’re just as connected to our own interpretations of denim, if not more so.

Considering the sheer prevalence of styles available to us right now, it’s no wonder that—throughout the last decade or so—jeans have emerged as wear-anywhere essentials, as opposed to the basic, casual, anti-establishment staples they once were. From shorts and skirts, to colored and artfully-printed styles—not to mention broken-in jackets, vests, and classic 5-pocket styles, we’ve taken denim to a whole new, staggeringly broad level.

However, it’s occasionally worth going back to our denim roots to revisit moments that helped cement the humble jean as the celebrated staple they are now. And between Bing Crosby’s custom Levi’s Canadian tuxedo, Calvin Klein’s game-changing ads starring Brooke Shields, Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss, and Cindy Crawford‘s classic 1991 Pepsi commercial, we have lots to work with.

