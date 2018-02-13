The 15 Most Iconic Celebrity Couple Red Carpet Moments of All Time

There have been a lot of iconic celebrity red carpet outfits over the years. Lady Gaga’s VMAs meat dress. Jennifer Lopez’s down-to-the-navel green Grammys dress. The list goes on. But even better than one celebrity showing up at an awards show or premiere in a showstopping red-carpet outfit is when two celebrities do it together.

To prove that two is better than one, we rounded up the craziest, prettiest, and most-talked-about celebrity couple red-carpet moments from the past few decades. For some twosomes, it’s the outfits that run the conversation. For others, it’s the red-carpet moment itself. Either way, you’ll definitely remember some of these jaw-dropping looks and internet-breaking red-carpet spectacles. Take a look at the most iconic celebrity couple red-carpet moments ahead.