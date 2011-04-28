Iconic Celebrity Brides That Paved The Way For Kate

Ever since last November, when Prince William popped the question, it seems as though I can hardly be in the same room as a computer or television without being bombarded with news on the royal nuptials. All of the buzzing questions and rumors and gossip will finally be put to rest tomorrow, as Kate and William tie the knot at Westminster Abbey for an audience of nearly 2000 guests (Victoria and David Beckham Elton John you know, the usual English figureheads.)

As dashing as Prince William may look in his Royal Navy Uniform, all eyes will be on Miss Middleton and her best-kept-secret-in-Britain wedding gown. Can you say instant icon?

But Kate is not the first to cause a little connubial commotion. So before you wake up at 4 AM on Friday morning to watch her walk down the aisle, take a look through the above images of some of the iconic celebrity brides that preceded her.