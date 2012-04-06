The Iceland Age: Trends You Need To Know NOW

Just when you thought you have all the big trends on lock down, you have to go and discover some even newer ideas. Sound familiar? Yeah, it does for me too. I fell victim to such an encounter last weekend as I enjoyed a plethora of fashion shows at Reykjavik Fashion Festival in Iceland.

As the different designers shared their vision for the upcoming seasons, my heart sank and soared simultaneously. I could feel myself becoming unsettled in my seat as I slowly realized that I had perhaps been putting all my eggs in a basket and overlooking some really innovative thoughts on not only ways to functionally stay warm, but look really good doing it.

But then, on the other hand, holy cow! When confronted head-on with insane styling and pieces that make you melt into a puddle of fashion goodness underneath your chair, you know you’re done for. At RFF, a number big trends observed on the runway (and also on the distinctly out-of-the box street styles) ranged from over-sized knits that swallow you whole (in a good way), body painting, crafts and capes that make you want to sing.

Check out what trends you can’t be missing whether you’re looking to update your spring closet or already looking ahead to next fall.