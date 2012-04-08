The Iceland Age: Meet Ziska, Reykjavik’s One To Watch

It’s pretty rare for me to legitimately like every single look I see come down a runway – big label or small, there’s always items that make my mouth water and then others that I’d probably pass on.

That said, it was during the Ziska show at Reykjavik Fashion Festival that I said to myself as every look paraded in front me of ‘ohh… I love that.’ There’s a balance to strike for any fashion editor between personal preferences and pieces that will make an impression on the regular fashion savvy shopper. At Ziska, both sides were satisfied, to say the least.

With a tribal subliminal influence and face tattooing that was incredibly powerful to the collection, the show was emotional as a live performer, Krummi, screamed and belted his little heart out. It was the perfect pairing to the impressive clothes that were masterfully draped with an assortment of shapes and materials used.

Needless to say, I just knew I had to catch up with the designer, Harpa Einarsdottir to pick her brain about her concept for the collection, being a designer in Island and who she’s dying to dress.

Check out some major looks from her show and what she has to say about her collection in the slideshow above!