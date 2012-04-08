The Iceland Age: Meet Ziska, Reykjavik’s One To Watch

It’s pretty rare for me to legitimately like every single look I see come down a runway – big label or small, there’s always items that make my mouth water and then others that I’d probably pass on.
That said, it was during the Ziska show at Reykjavik Fashion Festival that I said to myself as every look paraded in front me of ‘ohh… I love that.’ There’s a balance to strike for any fashion editor between personal preferences and pieces that will make an impression on the regular fashion savvy shopper. At Ziska, both sides were satisfied, to say the least.
With a tribal subliminal influence and face tattooing that was incredibly powerful to the collection, the show was emotional as a live performer, Krummi, screamed and belted his little heart out. It was the perfect pairing to the impressive clothes that were masterfully draped with an assortment of shapes and materials used.
Needless to say, I just knew I had to catch up with the designer, Harpa Einarsdottir to pick her brain about her concept for the collection, being a designer in Island and who she’s dying to dress.
Why did you choose to use a live performer? What was the motive behind
having him carry the large animal skull?
Krummi the life performer is probably one of the people that
understand me what best when it comes to my creations and inspiration,
he also wrote the song for the video in the beginning of the show! He
has a new album coming up and Explosive was the perfect tune to set the
mood before the show. The Skull is another element that I have used in
my art before, I had an exhibition not too long ago that was called
Skulls and Halos and was all about your inner demons, it's better just
to make peace with them instead of fighting them, there has to be some
evil so there can be good.
What were the first inspirations for this collection?
The first inspiration is an old photo of a Berber woman. Berber are a
indigenous ethnic group from North Africa. The Tuareg tribe of North
Africa was the main inspiration for the collection. When I create art or
fashion I usually want to have some meaning behind it, and after
hanging out a lot with my yoga guru I learned how easy it was to be
connected to the universal energy and how everyday life became so much
easier and effortless, both communicating, creating and just being.The
print I use in the collection is a reference to that, and a reminder
that we are all just cells and atoms created out of cosmic energy.
How do you think being a designer in Iceland differentiates you from other designers?
It's much harder to manufacture and produce fashion here. But, I think the simplicity of it makes it much easier to create without too much outer influence.
There were primal yet apocalyptic undercurrent to the clothes -- how did this come about?
I
think that western cultures are constantly moving further away from the
basic elements and forget that in the end we are just animals with a
much knowledge, I think we need to go back to basics a little bit and
imagine how it was to be a part of a tribe where everybody has a
significant role, everybody watches out for each other and you are a
part of something greater.
If you could dress anyone (celeb/blogger/etc) who would it be and why?
It would be nice to see Daphne Guinness wearing my clothes in a fabulous fashion party someday, but I really don't care that much about celebrities, they are just people like everyone else. I just want women with strong individuality and charisma who carry the clothes well no matter where they are in the world.