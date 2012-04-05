Welcome To The Iceland Age: Meet Mundi, Reykjavik’s Designer Sweetheart

Kicking off the Reykjavik Fashion Festival, Mundi, the young creative who won the hearts of all the guests at the show, clearly wasn’t intimidated by taking the premiere spot. At the beginning of the show a video offered a wonderful narrative for the collection. A motley crew of hooligans rustled through the Icelandic mountains, greeting their leader who emerges (from what we could only think to be freezing) water. Clothing him in heavy knits of a bold zig-zag pattern, the group encounters obstacles both natural and possibly super-natural as they hike throughout the land.

Supervising the electrocution of a boy, the video is both ominous and avant-garde, striking a perfect harmony and counterpoint to the cocooning knits and slightly 1940s war time capes and aviation accessories. Moderately reminiscent of A Clockwork Orange, this Icelandic version of the ruffians then sprung onto the runway with makeup resembling dirt and combat wear-and-tear. Although the looks were dramatic, they also offered great pairing opportunities.

The knit pants were begging to be worn on a cool morning for springtime with a vintage tee, and I barely could contain myself when checking out the hooded camel thigh-grazing cape. In other words, I was in love. It was also obvious that Mundi was a local favorite as Icelandic fashionites could be seen wearing one of his sweaters or jackets (much to the envy of the out-of-towners).

Click through the slideshow of my picks from his collection – you can thank me later. Tell me what your favorite look is in the comment section below!