Shoppers Say This $25 Iced Coffee Maker Crafts Cold Brew ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Here’s How

One of the first things I do when the weather finally hits above 60 degrees is change up my coffee order. There’s something about even the slightest hint of warm weather that has me instantly craving the buzz of iced coffee after a long winter of drinking my hot drinks from home. But as anyone addicted to iced coffee knows, the price of grabbing your daily cold brew can add up fast. If you’re going to a local coffee shop, you can pay up to $5 for a drink that’s usually more ice than coffee. Instead of slowly watching your bank account dwindle over the summer months, pick up this top-rated cold brew maker that’ll pay for itself in just one batch.

This coffee maker normally runs near $30, but it’s on sale now for just under $25 . Shoppers say it’s the easiest way to make your favorite iced coffee blends from home. Plus, it’s perfect for living alone since you can make one batch at the beginning of the week and store it in the fridge. That way, you can wake up and have your cold brew coffee first thing in the morning without ever having to leave your house. Just think of how much faster you’ll get out of bed if you know fresh cold coffee is waiting for you and you don’t even have to get dressed, find your keys and get into the car to your favorite coffee shop.

Goodbye morning doom-scroll: I can feel my work productivity increasing already.

With this iced coffee maker, you won’t have to sacrifice flavor for at-home sipping. It’s garnered more than 41,000 perfect ratings thanks to its ability to create a rich cup of brew easily.

“This is a game-changer,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This was super easy to use, I even used Folgers coffee and the flavor was actually better than Starbucks . I let it brew for 24 hours to get the strongest brew.” Okay, a cold brew that’s better than Starbucks? Now I’m sold.

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker

This cold brew maker serves up the most decadent, rich-tasting brews thanks to its ultra-fine mesh filter. All you have to do is load up the filter with your favorite coffee blend and leave it overnight to steep for 24 hours. The pitcher itself is made from BPA-free hard, durable plastic, which makes it perfect for using in your home, or for outdoor camping use, as one shopper mentioned. Either way, you’ll get a result that’s as tasty as can be.

“My coffee comes out perfect every time,” wrote one reviewer. “This is an extremely well-designed cold coffee brewer, with all of the practical features that make it a real joy to use,” wrote another. No wonder it has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating .

This is the perfect gift for any coffee fanatic in your life but could be an especially thoughtful gift to pick up for the office. One shopper picked one up after realizing their coworkers were spending serious cash on mid-afternoon coffee runs. “We’ve seriously cut down our caffeine expenditures by 50-75% percent,” they wrote.

Coffee will be one less thing to worry about this summer, so you can spend your money on other things, you know, like refreshing cocktails. Grab this cold brew maker now and plan ahead for the warmer months.