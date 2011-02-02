Ice Storm Got You Down? Let’s Go To Thailand For 3 Minutes!

I love a tough winter, but this recent ice storm that has hit New York (and apparently the rest of the continental United States) is starting to get the best of me. Warmer climates, here I come! At least through the magic of this thing called the Internet.

Tune out the ice (or whatever is falling from the sky where you are) for a few minutes by watching this charming, hypnotic short piece shot in Thailand on a tilt shift lens, which makes everything look miniature. It’s delightful to see these beautifully composed, wide shots of Thailand and dream, even for a few minutes, of being one of those ant-like people walking along the beach. Who’s with me?