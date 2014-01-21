Make Ice Cream Using Snow

This has turned into one snow filled winter. Besides admiring the winter landscape and complaining about your morning commute (hey, we all do it) you can do something else on the next snow day—make snow ice cream! It is a lot easier to do than you might think!

Snow Ice Cream Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cups sugar

Clean snow

Directions

Gather four to five cups of fresh, clean snow. Don’t pack the snow, just scoop it up. Set it in the freezer while you prepare the other ingredients. Mix together with milk, vanilla, and sugar. Stir this mixture until the sugar is dissolved. Slowly add the snow to mixture, stirring constantly, until it is as thick as ice cream. Enjoy!

