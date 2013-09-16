Wait, What?! Study Says Ice Cream Flavors Can Predict Romantic Compatibility

Here’s a scenario that’s pretty easy to picture: You and your date go out for ice cream and you order a cup of vanilla, and he orders a cup of mint chocolate chip. Sounds reasonable enough, right? Wrong! If a new study is to be believed, that charming ice cream date could be your last.

According to iVillage, the study—led by Alan Hirsch, a neurologist, psychiatrist and founder of the Smell and Taste Institute in Chicago, Ill.—found that an effective indicator of a couple’s compatibility might be their ice cream preferences.

How, you ask? Hirsch managed to pinpoint certain personality traits likely to impact a romantic relationship and attributed them to sweet-treat flavors including strawberry, vanilla, and rocky road.

“You would expect like goes with like, and that those who love vanilla have personality traits that make them best suited for fellow vanilla fans. But we found that’s not always the case,” Hirsch said.

Interestingly, the study found that having different ice cream flavor preferences than your mate actually makes for better romantic prospects, though certain flavors are good together.

To read the entire study—and see what your favorite flavor says about you (and the guy you’re interested in), head over to iVillage now.