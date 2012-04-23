Ian Somerhalder Wants To Show His Kinky Side In “50 Shades Of Grey” Film

If you’ve picked up a book in the last few months, chances are it was 50 Shades of Grey. I swear, no matter where I turn, this steamy novel seems to be popping up everywhere. Eventually, I cracked and downloaded a copy on my iPad. I can’t even read it on the subway without blushing. Needless to say, it is literary gold. Naturally, it’s already being optioned for a film deal — and the casting speculation has officially begun.

Earlier today, Vampire Diaries babe and a favorite of the ladies at the StyleCaster office Ian Somerhalder told the hardest working man in showbiz (Ryan Seacrest, duh) that he was potentially up for the lead role of Christian Grey. In case you haven’t read the book, let me get you up to speed: Christian Grey is a foxy 27-year-old with a crap load of money and a secret penchant for whips and chains. “I absolutely would be up for that, it could be amazing,” Ian said. “I have the book and I just started reading it. That would be a pretty incredible thing, and hopefully that could pan out.”

Considering Somerhalder is smoldering in every sense of the word, this casting choice would make a hell of a lot of sense. I just can’t wait to see who would play his naive female costar…

What do you guys think? If you’re a fan of the book, do you think it will translate well to the big screen? In the meantime, click through the gallery above for some of Somerhalder’s best looks!



