I Want You, I Need You, Oh Baby, Oh Baby

A few days back I got a press release featuring Iris van Herpens x United Nude Spring Summer collaboration. And needless to say, as soon as I saw the above I started trying to justify what I would give up just to make them mine. I.e., taking lunch to work, not buying any other clothing for the month, no Starbucks you know what I am talking about.

Just in case you’re as interested in the above as I am, The 100 limited edition pairs will retail at $995 and will be available in black, off-white and tan. Like the previous Autumn/Winter 2010 collaboration, sold at the worlds greatest retailers such as Browns in London, lEclaireur in Paris and IT in Hong Kong, these shoes will be available at the worlds most exclusive retailers as well as United Nudes own flagship stores in New York, Amsterdam, Vienna and Shanghai. I am guessing the only place these bad boys might not sell out is Vienna, so.. who is jumping on a plane with me??