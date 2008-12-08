I Want, I Need, I Can’t Live Without: Rick Owens Coats

After my Montauk Monster comment, I feel the need to highlight my favorite designer in another light. True story: My love affair with Rick Owens has lasted longer than any of my real life relationships. Between the Lilies line of the softest tees and tissue thin cashmere knits, the DRKSHDW collection of hooded sweatshirts and jeans and the gorgeous mainline collection – look up, people – my closet/heart is spilling over.

A part of me feels like Owens was inspired by that time in my life when I wore only black and I was actually considered gothic. If you’re curious, it was 8th grade and I grew up in the suburbs. Hot Topic was my favorite store in the mall. Yes, I went there. And I remember it like yesterday because my big brother, who is sleeved and sang in a few punk bands, influenced my style more than the Cross-Colours-loving-crew from my neighborhood. I didn’t discover street wear until much later…which I fully embraced as well! Street-Gothic…this is for a later post.

Above are three of my current ultimate urban luxe obsessions. These jackets will pay for themselves in compliments alone.

Rick Owens, from left to right, all available on netaporter.com: Wool and leather jacket, wool funnel neck coat and metallic panel coat.