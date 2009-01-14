I Want, I Need, I Can’t Live Without: Lucifer Vir Honestus Trilogy Ring

Luciver Vir Honestus Trilogy Ring, $4,160, at barneys.com

I obsess daily over the beautiful jewelry on Barneys.com. There is always a crazy, sensational selection of rings. And I have a slight compulsion with buying rings right now. I also have this crazy addiction to buying things in sets/bundles/clumps of 3. I have two big brothers that are pretty much my best friends in the whole-wide-world and this could have a lot to do with it since we are kind of like the 3 Musketeers. Wearing jewelry in three’s is my small reminder that I’m not alone and that I am BEYOND lucky to have brothers that are so loving and always on my side. That and it always looks really cool. Which is part of the reason why I have fallen madly in love with this Lucifer Vir Honestus Trilogy ring. The three stones are white topaz set in 18k rose gold. To die for.

Lucifer Vir Honestus was founded in 1998 by Luna Francesca Scamuzzi. The company has taken the name of the first medieval Milan jeweler. With styles distinctive to the designer, every Couture piece is executed with a technique going back to ancient times. Luna’s Lucifer Vir Honestus Collection is a showcase of rare gemstones, pearls and warm rose gold, all used in creating beautiful one-of-a-kind creations that make my heart melt.