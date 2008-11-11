I Want, I Need, I Can’t Live Without: Ksubi Studded Gloves

I’ve been on a hunt for a great pair of fingerless gloves ever since I tripped on a Rodarte pair at PresseBoutique.com. Our friends, Renee and Zoe, owners of Presse Boutique and my former co-workers at Self Magazine (we were all assistants at the time and it was my first job EVER in NY) are holding an archive sale. One-of-a-kind Rodarte pieces have been flying off the site and with good reason. I fell head-over-heels for these studded gloves but sadly, they sold out. Bummer. Luckily for you, there are still quite a few Rodarte pieces up for sale and I strongly suggest you have your credit card out and ready to enter. Don’t wait like I did. You will never forgive yourself. Trust. Me.

Since my heart was broken into a million pieces, I went on a crazy hunt for another pair of leather fingerless gloves. I just found a sick pair of Ksubi studded beauties from OakNYC.com. I didn’t even hesitate. These should be shipping to me as I type. If you find others, do me a favor and send me the link (it’ll give you a good dose of shopping karma, I promise).

PS. When you get to OAK, click on New Items. You might go crazy like I just did.